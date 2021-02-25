FF7 Remake PS5 CoD Patch Notes Xbox Live Down PS5 State Of Play Announcements Fortnite Scan Server Fortnite Purple Pool

PS5's Oddworld Soulstorm Will Be Free On PS Plus When It Releases In April

The upcoming Oddworld remake got a release date during Sony's latest State of Play presentation.

Oddworld: Soulstorm launches for PS4 and PS5 on April 6, Sony revealed during its February 2021 State of Play presentation. What's more, Sony confirmed the game will be free for PlayStation Plus subscribers when it releases in April.

Soulstorm is a remake of the second installment in the Oddworld franchise, Abe's Exoddus, which first released back in 1998. Like the original, the game is a side-scroller that pits players in the role of the titular Abe, who can save more than 1,000 allies during the course of the adventure. Abe will also be able to scavenge, loot, and pickpocket items from enemies, as well as take control of them via possession and turn their strengths against them.

According to game director Lorne Lanning, your actions in Soulstorm will ultimately determine the fate of Abe and all of the allies you rescued during the game. Soulstorm will also make use of the PS5 DualSense's haptic feedback, allowing you to feel Abe's heartbeat.

Soulstorm has been a long time coming. The game was originally slated to launch in 2017 before suffering multiple delays. Prior to its appearance during the State of Play broadcast, we most recently saw it during the 2020 Game Awards, where developer Oddworld Inhabitants shared a new trailer.

Oddworld: Soulstorm is also coming to PC this spring. The PC version will be available exclusively via the Epic Games Store, although it's not yet clear if that is releasing at the same time as the PlayStation version.

