PS5's New Xbox Elite-Style Controllers Are The First Major DualSense Alternatives

Although the PS5's DualSense controller is pretty awesome, it's been the only real option for playing PlayStation 5 games over the past year. But that changes now with the Scuf Reflex, a new line of competitive-focused controllers that's available to purchase directly from Scuf. You have three distinct models to choose from: Reflex, Reflex Pro, and Reflex FPS.

Though the Reflex wireless controllers have some differences between them, they share a few features that are aimed at those who either play competitive multiplayer games or simply want a more customizable way to game. Each Reflex controller has four removable back paddles that can be remapped on the fly. You can save up to three custom profiles to use for particular games, fine-tuning the control schemes to your liking.

All Reflex controllers also have removable faceplates to allow you to swap faceplate colors as well as thumbsticks. The default sticks are designed for durability and offering a better grip . You can swap out the thumbsticks for long, short, concave, and domed options. Just like the DualSense, the Reflex controllers have internal batteries that charge via USB-C.

Scuf Reflex

The Scuf Reflex is available in black right now, but more color options are in the pipeline, including red, blue, orange, gray, and white.

The standard Reflex controller costs $200 and comes with all of the features outlined above as well as the PS5's adaptive triggers. Meanwhile, the Reflex Pro ($230) adds a high-performance grip on the handles. The Reflex FPS is the priciest of the bunch at $260. In addition to the high-performance grip, the FPS offers instant triggers and bumpers--essentially trigger locks--to help make you speedier when firing weapons in games. Since the Reflex FPS has instant triggers, it doesn't have the adaptive trigger technology like the other two.

While we haven't had a chance to test the Scuf Reflex for ourselves just yet, we were mightily impressed with the Scuf Instinct Pro for Xbox Series X. It earned a spot on our best Xbox Series X controllers list as the first truly great alternative to the Elite Series 2.