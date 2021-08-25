PS5's Horizon Forbidden West Release Date Now February 18, 2022; Zero Dawn 60fps Patch Out Now

As suspected, Horizon: Forbidden West has been delayed to 2022. Developer Guerrilla Games announced during Gamescom Opening Night Live that, due in part to the pandemic and the studio's ambition to polish the game further, the decision was made to push the game to next year. It'll now be released on February 18, 2022.

"It's no surprise that our teams were hugely impacted by the global pandemic; we have been adjusting to new workflows, protocols, and other challenges, while keeping our teams safe and prioritizing a healthy work/life balance," game director Mathijs de Jonge said on the PlayStation Blog.

Horizon: Forbidden West has shifted to 2022

"While the decision to move the game's launch to 2022 certainly wasn't easy, we'd like to take a moment to thank all of our fans for their unwavering support; we know how much you've been looking forward to reuniting with Aloy and her friends, continuing her story, and exploring a new and more dangerous world. Your passion, fan art, cosplay, virtual photography, and videos have meant the world to all of us," the director added.

Forbidden West's delay is no big surprise, as PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst began floating a possible delay in June. He said at the time that "we think we are on track to release this holiday season" but noted "that isn't quite certain yet."

Preorders for Forbidden West open on September 2. The game will be available on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

While you have to wait a bit longer to play Forbidden West, there was some more immediate news today. Guerrilla has announced a 60FPS patch for Horizon: Zero Dawn, and it's out right now for PS5 owners.