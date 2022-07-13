PS5's Horizon Forbidden West 2 TB Hard Drive Is Down To $60 In Prime Day Deal

It's the second and final day of Amazon Prime Day 2022, and even more deals keep rolling out, including a nice discount on an external hard drive for the PlayStation 5.

The Horizon Forbidden West-themed 2 TB game drive from Seagate is currently marked down to $60, a nice savings off its normal $100 list price. This is an officially licensed PlayStation product. Its 2 TB storage space might be just what you're looking for considering how large games and updates can be these days.

Because it's an external drive, it cannot be used to play PS5 games, only store them. If you're looking for an internal PS5 SSD instead, Best Buy is holding a Prime Day alternative sale featuring a 1 TB SSD for just $110. The Seagate Horizon drive also works with PS4 and PC, for what it's worth, and it connects via USB.

Amazon also has a generic, non-Horizon 4 TB external drive from Seagate for only $85 right now.

For more gaming deals, check out GameSpot's Amazon Prime Day Deals hub for Amazon and other stores, like Hyrule Warriors for $30, The Quarry for $40, and a 1TB PS5 SSD for $110. Apple users may also be interested in this nice deal on an Apple TV 4K, while Amazon has a TCL 65-inch 4K TV for $800 off its list price.