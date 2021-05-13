PS5's First New DualSense Controller Colors Announced, Launching In June For $75

The PlayStation 5's first new DualSense controller colors have been announced. The new colors include Midnight Black and Cosmic Red. They both go on sale in June.

"Midnight Black features two subtly different shades of black with light grey detailing to reflect how we view space through the night sky, and Cosmic Red offers a striking black and red design inspired by the unique vivid shades of red found throughout the cosmos," PlayStation's Isabelle Tomatis said on the PlayStation Blog.

The new DualSense controller controllers will be available at retailers around the world beginning in June; exact launch dates will vary by region. The standard DualSense controller sells for $70 on its own, but these special ones will sell for $75 USD. They are available to preorder right now through PlayStation's own store.

"Our goal is to always find designs that will surprise and entice our fans, and these new colors are the result of an extensive selection process. We wanted the new controller colors to complement each other, as well as the original DualSense wireless controller and PS5 console, so we designed the colors around the theme of 'galaxy' as it felt like a natural progression from the original PS5 and accessories designs," PlayStation's Leo Cardoso said.

Another designer, Satoshi Aoyagi, pointed out how the controller's button colors and detailing have been fine-tuned to accommodate the new colors.

"Both Midnight Black and Cosmic Red feature a subtle blue hue, that produces unique shades of red and black. A blue hue is also present in the original DualSense wireless controller colors, so all three colors complement each other nicely," Aoyagi said. "The controller's button colors and detailing has been tailored to complement the new colors as well. We hope these new additions will bring further joy and excitement to our fans' gaming experience."

The PS5's DualSense controllers are usually among the best-selling peripherals in the United States, and these new colors are likely to only help more in that department.

As for the PS5, it has sold 7.8 million units, which is ahead of where the PS4 was at in its lifecycle at the same time. Looking ahead, Sony just recently said it has 25 new games in the works for PS5, and a lot of them are new IP.