The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
PS5's FF7 Remake Intergrade Gets First Discount
The definitive, enhanced edition of Final Fantasy 7 Remake is $10 off for the first time.
Final Fantasy VII Remake was easily one of the best games of last year, receiving a rare 10/10 from GameSpot, and with Intergrade, the upgraded PS5 version of Remake, you can return to Midgar with enhanced visuals and performance, new features, and a brand-new side story starring the ninja Yuffie. For those who missed out on Remake when it released on PS4, now's a great time to pick it up and experience the entire package in its best form, as Final Fantasy VII Remake: Intergrade for PS5 is on sale for $59.94 today. That's just over $10 off its next-gen list price of $70.
Final Fantasy VII Remake: Intergrade
$59.94 (was $70)
The deal comes from GameStop and is currently being price-matched by Amazon as usual. GameStop's deal is paired with another offer that lets you get an extra 30% off any preowned title when you buy a new game that's $30 or higher, so you could bundle this deal with that offer if you like. Otherwise, it's just a great opportunity to pick up one of the best PS5 games for its lowest price yet.
Check out our full Final Fantasy VII Remake review for more on the game as well as the improvements added with Intergrade and the Yuffie DLC. "Final Fantasy VII Remake was already a stunner of a game on PlayStation 4, but its PS5 upgrade, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, demonstrates just how beautiful a game it really is," wrote editor Phil Hornshaw in his update to our review. "Like many PS5 games, the upgraded version offers two graphical modes--one that provides 4K resolution and a lower frame rate, and the other that provides 60 FPS with a lower resolution. With either setting, Intergrade feels like a significant visual leap for an already gorgeous game, sharpening the impressive graphics and making for silky smooth battles."
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- Best Buy's Having A Big Clearance Sale On Games Right Now
- New Capcom PC Games Sale Brings Discounts On Monster Hunter Stories 2 And More
- PlayStation Plus Free Games For July 2021 Are Available Now
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (2)
- Amazon Prime's 7 Free Games For July 2021 Are Live
- Xbox Games With Gold Free Games July 2021: Two Freebies Are Live Now
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation