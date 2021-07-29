PS5's Beta Firmware Update Adds 3D Audio, Trophy Tracking, And More Enhancements

Sony has launched a significant software update for users in its PlayStation 5 system software beta program, which adds numerous improvements to the console interface. The current PS5 beta enables 3D audio support through TV speakers, which can be further optimized using a DualSense controller.

"You can also measure the acoustics of your room using the microphone on your DualSense wireless controller to apply the 3D audio setting that's optimized for your room," the beta notes--as spotted by The Verge--read.

the PS5 software beta has a HUGE amount of changes. Here's the full list (pause the video to read each section) pic.twitter.com/0eTk8tdsIS — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) July 29, 2021

Beta update 2.0-04.00.00 also addresses includes more personalization options for rearranging or choosing controls in the Control Center interface, adds message-writing functionality for friends and parties from the Game Base, and adds more management options to the Friends tab. One of the more annoying issues being addressed is the accidental download of a PS4 edition of a game instead of its PS5 version.

"Under the [Installed] tab, each game's tile now clearly indicates its platform (such as PS4 or PS5)," the beta notes explained. "Also, just in your games home screen, different platform versions of a game will now appear separately."

A trophy tracker will allow players to access up to five trophies per game through the Control Center, while PlayStation Now is adding 720p and 1080p options for streaming, as well as a new automatic video clip for PS5 players when they've completed a high score challenge in a game.

Trophies will now provide more information as they'll be displayed vertically by default. Parental controls have been updated so that parents will be notified via the PS5 or on the PlayStation app when their child requests to play a game or communicate online.

Lastly, Sony has simplified the process of setting up internet connections and has added another stability update for the DualSense controller software.

On the hardware side, the PS5 beta has enabled internal SSD expansion using consumer NVMe M.2 SSDs.

Sony's PS5 has become the fastest-selling PlayStation console to date, as the company announced this week that over 10 million units have been sold worldwide since launch.