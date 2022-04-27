PS5 VRR Support Is Already Out Without An Update

VRR seems to already be on PS5 thanks to a previous update, meaning all you need to do is reboot your console.

By on

Comments

Earlier this week, Sony announced that Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support would finally be coming to PS5 this week through a new firmware update, but it seems the feature is already waiting to be used on your console.

Many users have found that VRR is, in fact, already available on the PS5, presumably added to the console via a previous update but kept deactivated until now. A simple reboot of your PS5 should let you access VRR via the PS5 Display settings menu, allowing you to enable it if you have the console connected to a supported display.

By default, VRR is enabled only for games that officially support it, with Sony releasing a list of games that have already received patches to work with the feature. You can also enable a toggle that lets VRR be used at a system-level and apply to all games, although Sony warns that its performance might vary (or not appear at all) on a game-by-game basis.

VRR is a display technology that has existed on PC for nearly a decade, with Nvidias own G-Sync and AMD's open source FreeSync. With HDMI 2.1, VRR has become part of the HDMI standard, allowing devices such as the Xbox Series X|S and PS5 to communicate directly with a display and dynamically adjust the refresh rate to match that of a game. This provides a smooth experience when the frame rate is not consistent, which is especially useful in games with 120Hz modes.

PlayStation 5
