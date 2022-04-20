PS5 Users Can Now Update Their DualSense Controller On PC

You'll still need to use a wire, but it just got a little bit easier to update the firmware for the latest PlayStation controller.

By

Comments

PlayStation has released a new app on PC for updating the DualSense controller. Available on computers running a Windows 10 or 11 operating system, the firmware update program is available through PlayStation's website and allows for the DualSense controller to be updated by connecting it with a USB-C cable.

It's worth noting that Microsoft also occasionally releases new firmware for its wireless Xbox controllers for the Xbox Series X|S consoles, although these devices can receive the upgrade wirelessly.

The DualSense controller has been compatible with PCs since it was first released in 2020 alongside the PS5 console, with the device finding an audience on PC thanks to its haptic feedback features and several first-party PlayStation games being ported over.

Sony first started paving the way for its IP to release on PC with Horizon Zero Dawn in 2020, which was followed by Days Gone in 2021 and God of War earlier this year.

The next PlayStation first-party IP headed to PC later this year are Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Beyond those two games, expect more titles to make their way over eventually, as Sony acquired PC-porting specialist studio Nixxes in July last year.

