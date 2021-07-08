PS5 Update 21.01-03.21.00 Out Now, Focuses On System Performance

The latest PlayStation 5 system update has arrived, but don't expect much in the way of new features or major noticeable changes. The patch notes for version 21.01-03.21.00 listed on Sony's website reveal that the update is focused on improving system performance.

"This system software update improves system performance," reads the patch notes. The update is 902 MB in size, according to VGC.

Last month, a PS5 update addressed a battery indicator bug with the DualSense controller.

In other news, Sony's next State of Play briefing is coming later today, July 8. It will focus on Arkane's upcoming Deathloop, as well as third-party and indie games. It will not have any details on the next God of War, Horizon Forbidden West, or the new PSVR headset.

