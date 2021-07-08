Fortnite Week 5 Alien Artifacts PS5 System Update Bungie Spicy Ramen Emblem Fortnite Alien Nanites Rainbow Six Siege Update Battlefield 2042 Spotlight

PS5 Update 21.01-03.21.00 Out Now, Focuses On System Performance

A new firmware update for Sony's PS5 has landed.

The latest PlayStation 5 system update has arrived, but don't expect much in the way of new features or major noticeable changes. The patch notes for version 21.01-03.21.00 listed on Sony's website reveal that the update is focused on improving system performance.

"This system software update improves system performance," reads the patch notes. The update is 902 MB in size, according to VGC.

Last month, a PS5 update addressed a battery indicator bug with the DualSense controller.

In other news, Sony's next State of Play briefing is coming later today, July 8. It will focus on Arkane's upcoming Deathloop, as well as third-party and indie games. It will not have any details on the next God of War, Horizon Forbidden West, or the new PSVR headset.

For more, check out GameSpot's full breakdown of what to expect and how to watch the July 8 State of Play.

