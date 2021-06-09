PS5 Update 21.01-03.20.00 Out Now, See The Patch Notes

The latest PlayStation 5 firmware update has arrived, ushering in improvements to system performance and stability fixes for the DualSense controller, among other things.

The new update brings the PS5 firmware up to version 21.01-03.20.00. In addition to the system performance update and stability improvements for the DualSense, the update fixes an issue that "restricted the functionality of some screens when the screen reader was enabled."

The patch also fixes a problem that could cause games you've hidden on PS4 to not appear as hidden on PS5. And finally, the June 9 update improves the stability of copying games from USB storage to the console. You can see the full patch notes below, as posted by Sony on its website.

PS5 June 9 Patch Notes

This system software update improves system performance.

We've updated the DualSense wireless controller device software to improve stability.

We've fixed an issue that restricted the functionality of some screens when the screen reader was enabled.

We've fixed an issue where games that you've hidden on PS4 were not hidden on PS5.

We've made the process of copying games from USB extended storage to console storage in the game library more stable.

E3 2021 is coming up very soon, but Sony/PlayStation is not attending the show once again. The company hasn't attended since 2018, and you can read more here, "Why Sony Is Skipping E3 2021."

The PS5's next big game, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, launches on June 11. For more, check out GameSpot's Rift Apart review.