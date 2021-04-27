PS5 Update 21.01-03.10.00 Out Now, Improves System Performance

A new system software update for the PlayStation 5 has arrived, but don't expect much in the way of big changes. The patch notes for the new update, version 21.01-03.10.00, mention that this update is all about improving system performance.

The single-sentence patch notes state: "This system software update improves system performance."

This is the second PS5 patch in April, following a much bigger one earlier in the month that, among other things, introduced the ability to copy games off your internal SSD to free up space for new downloads. This patch also fixed the annoying disc drive noise issue.

Updates that improve system performance are normal and expected for PS5, and while the patch notes may not be all that extensive, better system performance is always appreciated.

In other PlayStation news, the next State of Play broadcast is coming this Thursday, April 29. Sony is expected to show more Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart gameplay and highlight at least two independent games. Here's how to watch the April 29 State of Play.