PS5 System Update Out Now, Doesn't Do Much

It's all about stability.

By on

Comments

The newest PlayStation 5 system software update is out now, but don't get too excited. The October 5 update is all about improving system performance and not adding new features. That may not be all that exciting, but better performance is always good.

The new PS5 update brings the system up to version 22.02-06.00.01. The single-sentence patch notes posted on PlayStation's website state: "This system software update improves system performance."

Click To Unmute
  1. Gotham Knights Hands On Preview - We're Cautiously Optimistic
  2. 12 Minutes of Gotham Knights Co-Op Gameplay
  3. Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Similarities You Likely Missed
  4. 10 Biggest Game Releases For September 2022
  5. 6 Things We Wish We Knew Before Playing Overwatch 2
  6. Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel Announced, Witcher Projects Explained | GameSpot News
  7. HELLRAISER Cast on Making Queer Horror
  8. 24 Overwatch Heroes That Never Made The Cut
  9. Dead Space Remake Gameplay Trailer
  10. Horizon Zero Dawn Reportedly Getting A PS5 Remake | GameSpot News
  11. Story Teaser: Lost Legacies in the Sand | Genshin Impact
  12. Marauders | Early Access Launch Trailer | OUT NOW!

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: God of War Ragnarök - State of Play Sep 2022 Story Trailer

Though this update didn't do much, an update released in September added 1440p support and folders, among other new features, as part of a much more sizable change for the console.

In addition to this update, the PS5 added a new app this week for Disney Plus. Previously, PS5 owners needed to use the PS4 app on PS5, but the new, native version has arrived with support for 4K HDR and more.

There has been plenty of big PlayStation news of late, including first word that the PS5 has been jailbroken and that a Horizon Zero Dawn PS5 remake and a Horizon multiplayer game are reportedly in the works.

The next major PlayStation game is God of War: Ragnarok, which releases in November for both PS5 and PS4.

Biggest Upcoming PlayStation Exclusives Of 2022 And Beyond
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PlayStation 5
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)