PS5 System Update Out Now, Doesn't Do Much

The newest PlayStation 5 system software update is out now, but don't get too excited. The October 5 update is all about improving system performance and not adding new features. That may not be all that exciting, but better performance is always good.

The new PS5 update brings the system up to version 22.02-06.00.01. The single-sentence patch notes posted on PlayStation's website state: "This system software update improves system performance."

Though this update didn't do much, an update released in September added 1440p support and folders, among other new features, as part of a much more sizable change for the console.

In addition to this update, the PS5 added a new app this week for Disney Plus. Previously, PS5 owners needed to use the PS4 app on PS5, but the new, native version has arrived with support for 4K HDR and more.

There has been plenty of big PlayStation news of late, including first word that the PS5 has been jailbroken and that a Horizon Zero Dawn PS5 remake and a Horizon multiplayer game are reportedly in the works.

The next major PlayStation game is God of War: Ragnarok, which releases in November for both PS5 and PS4.