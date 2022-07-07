PS5 System Update Out Now, Adds Settings For Auto Low-Latency Mode

A new PlayStation 5 system software update has arrived, adding an auto low-latency mode settings. Version 22.01-05.50.00 arrived on July 7, and in addition to the new settings for ALLM, users can expected improved system performance, Sony said in the patch notes.

Users can now adjust ALLM settings through Settings > Screen and Video > Video Output > ALLM. From there, players can select "Automatic" to have their TV automatically adjust to ALLM, or they can select "Off" to disable ALLM (except during variable refresh rate) output.

You can see the full notes for the July 7 system software update below.

PS5 Version: 22.01-05.50.00

If you're using a TV that supports ALLM (auto low latency mode), you can adjust ALLM settings in Settings > Screen and Video > Video Output > ALLM.

If you select Automatic, your TV will automatically switch to low-latency mode while playing games.

If you select Off, ALLM won't be enabled, except during VRR (variable refresh rate) output.

This system software update improves system performance.

This update arrives not long after the new version of PlayStation Plus launched in June. The PlayStation 5 has sold more than 20 million units, but systems are still difficult to find due to supply issues and other factors. Sony has promised a "significant ramp-up" in production to help meet demand.