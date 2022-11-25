PS5 Stand With Charging Station And Cooling System Is Half Off Right Now

Do you need an all-purpose PS5 stand that not only comes with cooling, but also a charging station for DualSense controllers? Then the NexiGo PS5 stand on sale at $32 (original price $60) is a great option.

The stand comes with a place for the PS5 console and fans that can "enhance PS5's built-in cooling system." You can adjust the fan speed as well, and there are three settings--low, medium, and high. Next to the PS5 placeholder are two charging docks for DualSense controllers with light indicators that show if the controller is fully charged or not.

The NexiGo PS5 stand also includes room for 10 physical game cases, so you collection is always close at hand.

There are plenty of other PS5 Black Friday sales going on. Many PS5 games are available at all-time low prices, like Demon's Souls for $29, NHL 23 for $40, Ghost of Tsushima's Director Cut for $30, and more. You can check out our roundup of the best Black Friday PS5 sales.

If you're looking to pick up another DualSense controller, there's a great deal on them for Black Friday. DualSense controllers are rarely on sale, and customers can save $20 to $25 at select retailers right now.