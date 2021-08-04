August Game Pass Games New Pokemon Snap Update New Rick & Morty Short Pokemon Unite Patch Notes Apex Season 10 Patch Notes PS5 Restock Tracker

PS5: Sony Has Secured Enough Components To Reach 14.8 Million Sales Target

"Regarding the supply of semiconductors, we are not concerned."

Following Sony's latest earnings release where it announced PS5 sales had reached 10.1 million units, the company's top financial boss assured investors that the company was able to obtain enough chips to reach its stated goal of hitting 14.8 million PS5s sold by March 2022.

CFO Hiroki Totoki said on a call attended and translated by VGC, "The shortage of semiconductors has impacts in various areas and through various measures, we have been taking some action."

He added: "For PS5, the target has been set for the number of units to be sold this year, and we have secured the number of chips that is necessary to achieve that. Regarding the supply of semiconductors, we are not concerned."

This statement comes after PlayStation boss Jim Ryan told fans to expect ongoing PS5 shortages.

After selling 2.3 million PS5s during Q1 of the current fiscal year, total PS5 shipments currently stand at 10.1 million. So Sony needs to ship 12.5 million more PS5s this fiscal year to reach its target of 14.8 million by March 2022.

For more on Sony's latest earnings report, check out GameSpot's rundown of PS5 sales numbers, PlayStation Plus subscribers, monthly active users, and more.

