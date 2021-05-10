RE Village Guide RE Village Walkthrough Xur Location Warzone Patch Notes Resident Evil Village Review PS5 Redesign Reported

PS5 Shortages To Continue Through 2022, Sony Says - Report

Sony's CFO is believed to have told analysts that shortages for the next-gen system will continue for some time.

Sony has warned that the ongoing PlayStation 5 shortage situation might continue through 2022. According to Bloomberg, Sony management informed analysts that demand is outpacing supply for the PS5, which, despite the shortages, is selling better than PS4.

Sony recently announced it had shipped 7.8 million PS5 consoles, which compares to 7.6 million PS4 systems over the same period of time.

"I don't think demand is calming down this year and even if we secure a lot more devices and produce many more units of the PlayStation 5 next year, our supply wouldn't be able to catch up with demand," CFO Hiroki Totoki is claimed to have said during a meeting with analysts.

A spokesperson for Sony declined to comment when approached by Bloomberg.

Totoki went on to say that Sony is attempting to "ramp up production as soon as possible and make sure there are consoles on store shelves," Bloomberg reported.

Nintendo, too, recently acknowledged that Switch shortages may continue in the near term due in part to issues around semiconductors. Microsoft is seeing strong demand for the Xbox Series X|S as well and has warned that shortages will continue.

Despite the PS5 shortages, Sony just had its best year ever for the PlayStation business. If you haven't purchased a new game console yet, it may remain difficult to do so for the rest of 2021.

