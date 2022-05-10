PS5 Sales Surpass 19 Million Units

Sony has released its latest earnings report, and the technology giant disclosed new numbers for the PlayStation business and PS5 sales specifically. Sony shipped 2 million PS5 units during the latest quarter, helping the console reach overall sales of 19.3 million units.

For comparison, Sony sold 3.3 million PS5 units during the same quarter last year, so sales dropped by more than 1.3 million units, a decrease no doubt attributable in part to the semiconductor shortage and other supply issues.

Sony sold 70.5 million PlayStation games during the quarter (across PS4 and PS5), including 14.5 million first-party titles. A whopping 71% of games sold were digital, Sony also announced. This compares to 61.4 million games sold during the same quarter last year, including 7.9 million first-party titles sold. The share of digital downloads, however, fell from 79% during the same period last year.

As for PlayStation Plus, it ended the quarter with 47.4 million subscribers and 106 million monthly active users overall on the PlayStation ecosystem. This compares to 47.6 million PS Plus subsribers during the same quarter last year and 109 million monthly active users.

Sony's Games & Network Services segment, which includes the PlayStation business, saw its overall sales jump by 3% to

FY21 sales increased 3% year-on-year to 2 trillion 739.8 billion yen, while operating income rose to 346.1 billion yen. Sony said this was primarily driven by "improvements in the profitability" of PS5 hardware, which could be a reference to the slightly revised PS5 model that's now available.

For more, check out Sony's full earnings report.

Microsoft does not announce Xbox sales numbers, so a comparison to Microsoft's console is not available. The Nintendo Switch, meanwhile, has now surpassed 107 million units sold worldwide to date.