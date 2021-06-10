PS5 Restocks: Check PlayStation 5 Stock At Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop, And More

For those looking to buy a PS5, the stock situation hasn't improved much since launch. As the busy E3 season kicks off bringing exciting game announcements for PS5, many people are still looking to get their hands on the console at all, and PS5 restocks remain as sporadic and frustrating as ever. And despite Sony's plans to ramp up PS5 production this summer, the company also recently warned that stock shortages will likely continue into 2022. There's a chance we'll see a PS5 restock on Prime Day when that event kicks off on June 21 and 22, but nothing is confirmed just yet. Still, buying a PS5 isn't impossible, but rather a game of persistence and knowing where to look. PS5 restocks at GameStop, Best Buy, Target, and other stores happen most weeks, but you have to be ready at all times.

At this point, you're probably familiar with the Twitter culture that has sprung up around PS5 restocks--as frustrating as it can be to click through only to find the console already sold out, this still remains one of the best ways to successfully buy a PS5, especially if you have notifications turned on. Checking the store listings every day is a good idea as well, as you'll sometimes see the PS5 pop up without notice at Walmart or Best Buy. PlayStation Direct has been one of the most reliable places to buy a PS5, and it's been a while since we've seen a restock there, so we're due for one soon.

At this time, there's no word on when the next PS5 restock will occur, but you can count on it popping up somewhere soon--that pattern has become fairly reliable. As soon as we hear news, we'll include it here. In the meantime, you can check availability at major retailers here, and read on for the latest news and our best tips for snagging a PS5.

How to buy a PS5: Our best tips

Being able to buy a PS5 is largely a matter of luck and timing, but there are ways to boost your chances of actually securing Sony's new console.

Follow restock accounts on Twitter and turn on notifications : Accounts like Wario64, Spiel Times, PS5 Restock Alert, and PS5 Stock Alerts will tweet when PlayStation Direct and other stores have PS5 stock, and turning on notifications will ensure you don't miss any news (however, note that accounts like Wario64 tweet about deals and non-PS5 news as well). Of course, we tweet PS5 restock information on our own account, GameSpot Deals, as well.

: Accounts like Wario64, Spiel Times, PS5 Restock Alert, and PS5 Stock Alerts will tweet when PlayStation Direct and other stores have PS5 stock, and turning on notifications will ensure you don't miss any news (however, note that accounts like Wario64 tweet about deals and non-PS5 news as well). Of course, we tweet PS5 restock information on our own account, GameSpot Deals, as well. Follow a Twitch bot tracking console restocks in real time : Twitch user killercam1020 has a 24/7 stream that uses a bot to track restocks for both the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S at major retailers. The constantly moving wall of text usually shows "Out of Stock" at all stores, but when the bot detects the PS5 being in stock somewhere, you'll be one of the first to know, if you're monitoring the stream. You can also follow Cameron Ritz, who runs the stream, on Twitter for updates.

: Twitch user killercam1020 has a 24/7 stream that uses a bot to track restocks for both the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S at major retailers. The constantly moving wall of text usually shows "Out of Stock" at all stores, but when the bot detects the PS5 being in stock somewhere, you'll be one of the first to know, if you're monitoring the stream. You can also follow Cameron Ritz, who runs the stream, on Twitter for updates. Update your Sony account : Log into your Sony account and make sure it's up to date with all notification options turned on, as Sony emailed some users inviting them to buy the PS5 at PlayStation Direct on March 16 (and again on April 13). Now that it's happened twice post-launch, there's a pattern starting to emerge, and it seems Sony will continue contacting people to buy the PS5 roughly once a month. Invite-only orders were first rolled out in the PS5 preorder phase last year.

: Log into your Sony account and make sure it's up to date with all notification options turned on, as Sony emailed some users inviting them to buy the PS5 at PlayStation Direct on March 16 (and again on April 13). Now that it's happened twice post-launch, there's a pattern starting to emerge, and it seems Sony will continue contacting people to buy the PS5 roughly once a month. Invite-only orders were first rolled out in the PS5 preorder phase last year. Stay logged in at major retailers and ensure info is up to date : You don't want to get to checkout and have to update your address or payment information--in that time, the PS5 could sell out. Make sure your shipping and billing information is up to date at all major retailers, and stay logged in if possible.

: You don't want to get to checkout and have to update your address or payment information--in that time, the PS5 could sell out. Make sure your shipping and billing information is up to date at all major retailers, and stay logged in if possible. Be ready at exact restock times when announced beforehand : Walmart and GameStop have a history of announcing PS5 restocks ahead of time, anywhere from days beforehand to one hour prior. While this is convenient for hopeful buyers, it also gives scalpers time to prepare as well, so they can be the most frustrating restocks to deal with. That said, plenty of people do still have luck with these pre-announced restocks, so you'll want to be ready at your computer at the set time with payment information on hand.

: Walmart and GameStop have a history of announcing PS5 restocks ahead of time, anywhere from days beforehand to one hour prior. While this is convenient for hopeful buyers, it also gives scalpers time to prepare as well, so they can be the most frustrating restocks to deal with. That said, plenty of people do still have luck with these pre-announced restocks, so you'll want to be ready at your computer at the set time with payment information on hand. Keep an eye on smaller retailers : Amazon, Walmart, GameStop, Target, and Best Buy aren't the only retailers selling the PS5. If you're a Costco member, we've seen the PS5 pop up there, and the Exchange store sometimes has consoles available for members of the military. We've also seen the PS5 at Kohl's, Meijer, Newegg, and more, so don't think that you're limited to the big stores.

: Amazon, Walmart, GameStop, Target, and Best Buy aren't the only retailers selling the PS5. If you're a Costco member, we've seen the PS5 pop up there, and the Exchange store sometimes has consoles available for members of the military. We've also seen the PS5 at Kohl's, Meijer, Newegg, and more, so don't think that you're limited to the big stores. Know whether you're willing to buy a bundle : Stores like GameStop and Antonline have been selling the PS5 bundled with an extra controller and other accessories and games for higher prices. While these bundles tend to be priced at the exact value of everything included, some of these bundles have items you may not actually want, so you'll have to determine whether the price is worth it for you. For what it's worth, we suggest waiting to buy the console at MSRP if possible, but if you're willing to buy a pricey bundle, you may have an easier time getting the PS5.

: Stores like GameStop and Antonline have been selling the PS5 bundled with an extra controller and other accessories and games for higher prices. While these bundles tend to be priced at the exact value of everything included, some of these bundles have items you may not actually want, so you'll have to determine whether the price is worth it for you. For what it's worth, we suggest waiting to buy the console at MSRP if possible, but if you're willing to buy a pricey bundle, you may have an easier time getting the PS5. Bookmark the product pages: It helps to know exactly where online retailers are selling the PS5, so bookmark the direct listings at Walmart, Best Buy, and more. We've included those links further down in this article.

When will PS5 stock stabilize?

Unfortunately, PS5 shortages will likely continue through 2022. According to Bloomberg, Sony recently informed analysts that PS5 demand is outpacing supply. "I don't think demand is calming down this year and even if we secure a lot more devices and produce many more units of the PlayStation 5 next year, our supply wouldn't be able to catch up with demand," CFO Hiroki Totoki reportedly said during a meeting with analysts.

However, Sony does plan to ramp up PS5 production over the summer and into the second half of 2021, so you may have a better shot at buying one before this holiday season. In an interview with Wired, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan said they're working hard to improve the PS5 stock situation. "We see production ramping up over the summer and certainly into the second half of the year, and we would hope to see some sort of return to normality in terms of the balance between supply and demand during that period," Ryan said.

PS5 stock issues have stemmed in part from a global chip shortage, which has reached a "crisis point." The widespread semiconductor shortage has affected console production and graphics cards as well as numerous other industries, including the auto industry.

Where to buy a PS5: Check availability

We're continuing to update this guide as PS5 units go on sale--you can check out the direct retail listings and last restock info at major retailers below. Per the tips above, you'll want to keep in mind whether you're willing to buy a pricey bundle or pay above MSRP for the PS5 itself, as third-party sellers like StockX are options as well. However, we do recommend waiting to buy the PS5 at MSRP (and not hundreds above list price).

The PS5 and PS5 Digital sell for $500 and $400, respectively.

PS5 availability at PlayStation Direct

PlayStation Direct regularly opens up a queue for shoppers to buy the PS5 (and anything else on the first-party site), but it's often over an hour wait and unclear if the PS5 is even available. Still, it's worth checking PS Direct often, as it's the only store still releasing the PS5 on a somewhat regular basis. However, the queues appear to also be somewhat random.

Note that finding a queue on PS Direct doesn't necessarily mean the PS5 is in stock; it simply indicates high traffic to the store. It never hurts to jump in and wait if you find the queue and you'll be at your computer for a while, but know there's no guarantee it'll be in stock by the time you get through.

PS5 availability at GameStop

GameStop had PS5 bundles in stock on May 26, exactly one week after its previous restock. The retailer has been dropping them fairly regularly lately.

PS5 availability at Walmart

Walmart last had the PS5 in stock on May 20. Stock sold out almost instantly.

PS5 availability at Best Buy

Best Buy's last online PS5 restock was on May 13. Best Buy didn't have any stock on store shelves throughout the entire holiday season, but the retailer has stated that consoles will be available in stores in 2021. We suggest checking with your local Best Buy store in case of availability.

PS5 availability at Target

Target's most recent restock was on April 28. Though Target didn't have any PS5 availability for months after the console's launch, we've seen several restocks from the retailer recently--usually for in-store pickup only.

PS5 availability at Amazon

Amazon has been the least reliable retailer when it comes to PS5 restocks--we've barely seen the next-gen console in stock there since launch. But with Prime Day 2021 coming up on June 21 and 22, there's a chance we'll see a PS5 restock during Prime Day, either at Amazon or other retailers looking to compete.

Where to buy PS5 accessories

Some PS5 accessories are hard to find in stock, but there are great third-party options.

While the Pulse 3D wireless headset was difficult to buy for a few months, stock for Sony's first-party headset has now stabilized at most retailers. However, there are some fantastic third-party PS5 headsets worth considering too. Our personal favorite is the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro wireless headset; other great options include the SteelSeries Arctis 1 and the Astro A50. Any of your existing PS4 headsets should work, too.

Other official PS5 accessories, like the media remote and DualSense charging station, are still harder to find in stock than the headset, though availability is slowly starting to improve.

