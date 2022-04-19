PS5 Restock Happening At Walmart Today At 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET

Walmart will have the PS5 in stock today at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET. Like many Walmart PS5 restocks, you will only be able to purchase the PlayStation 5 if you are a Walmart+ subscriber. As always, you can expect the PS5 to sell out within minutes.

Walmart+ subscriptions cost $13 per month. Though you can get a free trial to Walmart+, only paid members can take part in exclusive console drops like today's PS5 restock. We'd recommend having both the web browser version of Walmart's site as well as the mobile app opened on the PS5 store page before the restock goes live.

Walmart's PS5 restock comes on the heels of a restock at Amazon this morning. Amazon restocks sell out ridiculously fast, and this latest one was no different. While we were able to add the PS5 to a cart, stock was gone before we could complete the checkout process.

It's been a slow few weeks for PS5 restocks, but perhaps this quick flurry of restocks is a sign that the cadence of restocks will start to have some regularity, rather than a random restock at a major retailer once every couple of weeks.

Though the PS5 remains extremely scarce at retailers, Xbox Series X stock has somewhat stabilized. Walmart has had the Series X in stock off and on over the past month. It's currently out of stock, but we wouldn't be surprised to see it become available again soon.