How To Play PS5 Games On Your iPhone

Mobile games and console games used to be very clearly distinct, but those lines are getting blurrier every day. Thanks to higher-powered mobile devices and the advent of streaming and remote play, you can play console-quality games--or stream actual games from your console--right on your iPhone or iPad. Here's how to play PS5 games on your iOS devices.

This functionality is done via Remote Play, a feature that streams games from your PS5 console to your phone, using the screen as a display device. Contrary to the name, Remote Play can't be done very remotely, as you need to be connected to the same network as your PS5. But Remote Play is a great option for moments when you're in your home but don't have access to the TV--laying in bed, watching a show, or yes, sitting on the toilet.

First thing's first, you'll want to pair your PS5 DualSense controller to your iOS device. Even though the PS5 is being used as a display for the system, you can't simply pick up your DualSense and use it as normal; it needs to be paired with the phone. With that done, download the PS Remote Play app from the iOS App Store. While it downloads, you can get your PS5 ready to link up with your phone.

How To Enable PS5 Remote Play On iPhone Or iPad

Enable Remote Play

Go to Settings > System > Remote Play and check the "Enable Remote Play" box. Link iOS Device

After enabling Remote Play, go to "Link Device." You'll be given a unique 8-digit code to input to your mobile device through the Remote Play app. That will link the devices. (After Initial Setup) Select Your Console

These steps will enable Remote Play for the first time. Subsequent times starting the Remote Play app, you may be prompted to enter your PlayStation username and password. Then simply select your console from the list of linked devices to start Remote Play.

Again, keep in mind that Remote Play is meant to be used at your home, using the same broadband wired network that is connected to your PlayStation 5. Sony recommends at least a 5Mbps broadband internet connection, though 15Mpbs with a LAN connection is advised for the optimal experience. You cannot use Remote Play with a cell network. And naturally, you'll need a free PlayStation Network account to login to your account across the devices.

What Can You Play?

Since Remote Play is simply using your phone as a display device, there are no hard limitations on what you can do versus playing on PS5 as normal. You'll be able to play games, switch between games, start downloads or make purchases on the PlayStation Store, manage settings, or anything else you would ordinarily do on your PS5.

However, some games that use special controllers, like PlayStation VR games, will not work with Remote Play. Some text-heavy games might also prove to be a challenge to read on a smaller iPhone screen, so keep that in mind as you plan your play sessions.