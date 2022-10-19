PS5 Remains Naughty Dog's Primary Platform Despite Recent PC Launch

In a PlayStation Blog post reflecting on the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves' Collection PC port, Naughty Dog said the company is still focused on developing games for the PlayStation 5. This is no surprise as Naughty Dog has been owned by Sony since 2001, and its games have been PlayStation exclusives at launch for that stretch of time.

But with the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves port, co-developed with Iron Galaxy, and the upcoming, but currently unreleased, The Last of Us Part I PC port, Naughty Dog said it wants to also serve PC players--a move the company stated is an important part of how it'll release games going forward. "We’re excited to be offering The Last of Us Part I on PC in the future, and know that, moving forward, adding PC development to the way we develop games," said Naughty Dog, "which in no way undermines the importance of PlayStation 5 as our primary platform, will continue to benefit our team in the long run.

In the post, Naughty Dog also said it chose Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy as its initial foray into PC ports because the "beautiful, globetrotting stories of the Uncharted series felt like a natural fit to introduce to players all around the world." Naughty Dog opted to not start with a port the first three Uncharted games due to how much retrofitting the team would've needed in order to update the graphics and bring it up to standards for a modern PC release.

While Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy are Naughty Dog's first PC ports, this certainly won't be the last game players will see on the PC. The Last of Us has been a PlayStation exclusive since its release in 2013, but the remake, The Last of Us Part I (released in September 2022) will come to PC at a later date.

In related news, HBO Max has produced a Last of Us TV show, set to air sometime in 2023. HBO max released snapshots of teaser footage here and there, but an official full-length trailer has not been released yet.