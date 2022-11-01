PS5 Reaches 25 Million Units Sold As PS Plus Loses 2 Million Members Following Revamp

Sony has released its latest earnings briefing, shining a light on how the PlayStation business is performing. During Sony's FY2022 Q2, the company shipped 3.3 million PlayStation 5 units to help the platform reach 25 million units shipped to date.

Sony sold 62.5 million games, including 6.7 million first-party titles. The majority of games sold (63%) were digital. Sony ended the period with 45.4 million PlayStation Plus subscribers, which was down about 2 million year-over-year. Sony also reported having 102 million monthly active users, a decrease from 104 million monthly active users during the same period last year.

The numbers are in

While PS Plus memberships declined compared to last year, Sony's gaming division saw its total revenue rise by 10% to ¥116 billion, according to VGC. The new PS Plus revamp introduced new, more expensive subscription offerings, and these results seem to suggest Sony's strategy of making more money per paying user is working out.

Sony CFO Hiroki Totoki commented on the new PlayStation results, saying, "More people are now going outdoors, and we have yet to get out of the negative cycles." As reported by VGC, he added: "PS4 and third-party software sales have also been rather sluggish, and sales of catalogue titles have also been declining."

Sony also cited increased game development costs and expenses related to acquisitions, including Bungie. Sony also reported that it ran up against a negative impact of foreign exchange rates and a decrease in sales of non-first-party games, including add-on content.

The next big PlayStation release is God of War Ragnarok, which launches on November 9 for PS4 and PS5. Reviews for the game will begin to appear this week, so keep checking back for more.