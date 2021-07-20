PS5 Ray Tracing Removed From F1 2021 In New Update, But Only For Now

After launching last week, Codemasters has released a new patch for its latest racing game, F1 2021, which removes ray tracing on PlayStation 5 in order to improve performance.

Codemasters has identified an issue with its ray tracing implementation specifically on Sony's hardware, which has hindered the game's ability to run smoothly. As a result, the developer is removing the option as it investigates the issue, with the hope that a new patch soon will be able to sort those issues out for players.

This doesn't affect ray tracing if you're playing on PC or Xbox Series X, but Codemasters stopped short of explaining why it might be affecting one current-gen console and not the other. The patch also addresses a more pressing issue for both versions by sorting out a bug that would corrupt you save file at random when designing a custom livery for your car from within MyTeam.

F1 2021 is the first title released by Codemasters after the studio's purchase by publisher EA. It has led to some strange pricing differences across several regions. This latest entry also features a new narrative career mode inspired by the Netflix series Drive to Survive called Braking Point, which allows you to experience the stresses of being an F1 driver both on and off the track.

F1 2021 - Patch 1.04