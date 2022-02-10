PS5, PS4 Multiplayer Is Free This Weekend For Valentine's Day

To celebrate Valentine's Day and doing things together with friends and loved ones, Sony is making online multiplayer free this weekend across PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Normally, players would need a PlayStation Plus subscription for online multiplayer, but that will not be the case this weekend.

The free play weekend starts February 12 at 12:01 AM local time and wraps up at 11:59 PM local time on Monday, February 14, which is Valentine's Day. "Who will you team up with this weekend?" Sony said in its announcement of the free play event. A promotional video for the event uses the popular Richard Marx love song "Right Here Waiting." Check it out below.

Play together this Valentine’s Day weekend!

The start of this free weekend comes not long after Sony kicked off a new PS4 and PS5 beta program that introduces a suite of UI changes, adjustments, and accessibility features. The PS5 also got an entirely new feature that lets players use voice commands.

PlayStation isn't the only gaming company celebrating Valentine's Day. Rockstar Games just recently announced its own special events and bonuses for Valentine's Day in GTA Online. Additionally, cupid has some to Hitman 3 for a variety of special contracts.