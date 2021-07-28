PS5 Passes 10 Million Units Sold, As Game Sales Stats Announced; Shortages To Continue

Despite the global semiconductor shortage, Sony's PlayStation 5 has now sold more than 10 million units as of July 18. This makes it the fastest-selling PlayStation console ever over a similar period of time after launch, eclipsing the initial sales of the PS4, PS3, PS2, and every other PlayStation.

Sony made this announcement less than a day after Microsoft also announced that the Xbox Series X|S is the fastest-selling Xbox console platform in the company's history. Microsoft does not share hard sales data for its Xbox consoles, but an estimate from analyst Daniel Ahmad put Series X|S sales at 6.5 million units.

Sony also announced new sales and player data for some of its top recent games:

Spider-Man: Miles Morales has now sold more than 6.5 million copies.

MLB The Show 21 has sold more than 2 million copies on all platforms, and it's reached more than 4 million players in total.

Returnal has sold 560,000 copies.

Of note, MLB The Show 21's total player number is double its sales figure no doubt due to Xbox Game Pass. In a major shakeup for the series, Sony brought the game to Xbox platforms this year, and it's included on Xbox Game Pass.

As for Returnal, Sony recently announced that it acquired its developer, Housemarque, which will now make something "bigger and more ambitious" as it next game.

In a statement, SIE president Jim Ryan thanked fans for their support of PS5 so far. He also warned that demand for the PS5 continues to outpace supply, so you can expect ongoing shortages.

"I can't express enough the deep gratitude we feel for our passionate community of PlayStation fans who have embraced PS5, and the world-class development and publishing partners who bring such incredible gaming experiences to our platforms," Ryan said.

"While PS5 has reached more households faster than any of our previous consoles, we still have a lot of work ahead of us as demand for PS5 continues to outstrip supply. I want gamers to know that while we continue to face unique challenges throughout the world that affect our industry and many others, improving inventory levels remains a top priority for SIE."

Sony's global head of business operations, Veronica Rogers, said in a blog post, "We are making steady progress with available global supply and can't wait for the day when everyone who wants a PS5 can easily get one."

Rogers added: "Our commitment to supporting PlayStation's entire community, across all platforms and services, has never been stronger. So, wherever gamers are on their journey with us, we are committed to making sure that PlayStation is the best place to play."