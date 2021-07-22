PS5 Owners Get 6 Months Of Free Apple TV Plus, Just In Time For Ted Lasso Season 2

Sony has announced a new promotion where you can get six months of Apple TV+ for free if you own a PlayStation 5. The timing couldn't be better, as Apple's beloved Ted Lasso TV show starring Jason Sudeikis comes back for Season 2 on July 23.

All you need is a PSN account and an Apple ID to sign up for the promo. You can follow the instructions below, shared by Sony on its website, to sign up from your PS5.

How To Redeem Free Apple TV On PS5:

Find the Apple TV app from your PS5 console's search bar, or find it under All apps in Media home. Download and open the Apple TV app and follow the on-screen instructions. Sign in with your Apple ID or create an Apple ID if you don't already have one. Enjoy your six free months of Apple TV+.

This promotion is available only on PS5. Existing Apple TV+ subscribers can redeem the offer, too, Sony said in a FAQ. However, Apple TV+ members who subscribed through the Apple One bundle are not eligible. The promotion is available not just in the US but across the world. A full list of supported markets can be found on Sony's website.

This promotion is good until July 22, 2022, but can only be redeemed once per PS5. After the promo period ends, you'll be charged the normal $5/month for Apple TV+.

In addition to Ted Lasso, Apple TV+ has other well-received and popular shows like The Morning Show, For All Mankind, Mythic Quest, and See. Ted Lasso and Mythic Quest made it onto GameSpot's list of the best shows of 2020. There are movies, too, including Cherry starring Tom Holland and the World War II Tom Hanks movie Greyhound, while the Billie Eilish documentary is also available on Apple TV+. Looking ahead, Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon will come to Apple TV+, as well as the new Emancipation movie starring Will Smith.