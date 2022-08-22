PS5 Multiplayer Is Free This Weekend

Sony has announced that all online multiplayer for PS4 and PS5 games will be free this coming weekend. The promotion runs August 27-28.

Normally, a PlayStation Plus membership is required to play most games online, but that will not be the case this coming weekend. Sony is known to hold these type of free multiplayer weekends from time to time.

Enjoy the online multiplayer modes on your favorite PS4 and PS5 games without a PlayStation Plus membership during our Online Multiplayer Weekend, running August 27-28. pic.twitter.com/G6FDa6jz3O — PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 22, 2022

One of the biggest games to have been released recently is EA's Madden NFL 23, and players on Sony's consoles can jump into online multiplayer action at no extra cost. PS Plus isn't required for every game, however, as Fortnite's multiplayer is already free, but this is a nice option for other games.

Access to online multiplayer is one of the benefits of PlayStation Plus. Others include access to a growing catalog of free games every month, cloud storage, and discounts. The new tier-based PlayStation Plus membership program launched in June, offering Essential, Extra, and Premium options to choose from.

For lots more details, check out GameSpot's breakdown of the new PlayStation Plus program.