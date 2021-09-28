PS5 Is The UK's Fastest-Selling Console Ever As GTA 5 Tops The Sales Charts For August

The PlayStation 5 has now sold more than 1 million units in the UK, surpassing the PlayStation 4's initial sales pace to become the fastest-selling console in the history of the UK.

This is according to the stat-tracking service GfK (via GI.biz). The PS5 reached 1 million units sold in the UK after 39 weeks, while the PS4 needed 42 weeks to reach that sales number. The PS4 was selling more units than the PS5 in the UK until July, which is when more PS5 stock arrived.

Globally, the PS5 has sold more than 10 million units by Sony's latest count. Specific sales numbers for other parts of the world have not been announced like they have for the UK.

The Nintendo Switch was the No. 2 console in August based on sales, with Xbox Series X|S ranking third for the month in the UK.

In terms of game sales, more than 1.86 million physical and digital games were sold in August, which was up 6.3% compared to August 2020. Digital made up the bulk of sales (1.17 million, up 13.6%) compared to physical (691,000 units, down 4.1%).

As for specific games, Rockstar's long-running Grand Theft Auto V was the best-selling game of August 2021 in the UK, with Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, FIFA 21, Aliens: Fireteam Elite, and F1 2021 rounding out the top five.

Head to GI.biz to see a full breakdown of August's game sales in the UK.