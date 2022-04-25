PS5 Is Finally Getting VRR Support This Week

Sony's PlayStation 5 is finally getting support for Variable Refresh Rate this week via an update, nearly a year and a half after the console launched.

Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) is a new standard that was introduced with HDMI 2.1 and allows the PS5 to match the refresh rate of supported displays to provide a smooth experience with a fluctuating frame rate. It's especially important in games with 120fps support, where the game usually doesn't lock to that framerate most of the time, but also in instances where small dips in fram erate are frequent (Elden Ring is most recently guilty of this, as plays better on Xbox Series X currently as a result).

Sony released a list of games that will receive a patch this week to officially support VRR, which includes many of its exclusives. More games will be added to the officially supported list over time.

Astro’s Playroom

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Destiny 2

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

DIRT 5

Godfall

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Tribes of Midgard

The PlayStation Blog post also notes that the feature can be enabled at a system-level to be applied to all games, but Sony warns that it might not function as intended without a dedicated patch.

Part of the reason for the delay on the PS5 might be down the Sony struggling to implement VRR on its own TVs, with only recent Bravia models receiving a firmware update to support it.