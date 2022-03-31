PS5 Gets Very Chill And Zen Game Lawn Mowing Simulator Today

Following its debut on PC and Xbox, Skyhook's zen-like Lawn Mowing Simulator is out now on PlayStation platforms. It's available today across PS4 and PS5. Get those engines revving.

Skyhook's co-founder David Harper said the studio has been "so happy" with the reaction to Lawn Mowing Simulator on Xbox and PC so far, and it's exciting to bring the game to new platforms. For a period of time, Lawn Mowing Simulator had more viewers on Twitch than Call of Duty: Warzone.

"Mowing a lawn well and efficiently is something we find immensely satisfying--and we're delighted to be able to bring this to the PlayStation community allowing them to enjoy virtual lawn mowing in all its glory," Harper said.

So beautiful

Lawn Mowing Simulator on PlayStation costs £15.99 / $19.99 / €19.99, just like it does on Xbox and PC. Here's to hoping the game's dinosaur DLC is also made available for PlayStation users.

Lawn Mowing Simulator, as its name suggests, is a lawn mowing simulator. Set in the British countryside, the game challenges players to cut the grass with efficiency and style. The game features a range of licensed lawn-mowing equipment, including gear from Toro, SCAG, and STIGA

Beyond simple mowing, the game includes special attachments like stripe rollers, mulching kits, and flail decks to up the ante. And in addition to the main mode, players can build a lawn care business by purchasing an HQ, hiring workers, buying advertising, and managing the books.