PS5 Gets New Disney Plus App With 4K HDR Support For The First Time

The PlayStation 5 finally has a native Disney Plus app. Disney has announced that a new version of the Disney Plus app is out now around the world for PS5, and it's designed for the PS5.

The earlier version was a PS4 app that ran on PS5, and the biggest difference is that the new version for PS5 supports 4K HDR playback. The earlier app capped visuals at 1080p, according to The Verge.

Disney Plus' biggest rivals, including Netflix and HBO Max, already have native PS5 apps with 4K support. It's been a long time coming for PS5 owners, but at least the new app is finally available.

It arrives just before Disney Plus makes some big changes to its pricing model. Memberships in the US will cost $11/month starting on December 8, which is also the day that Disney's new ad-supported tier arrives, priced at $8/month. Disney Plus' main offering will change its name to Disney+ Premium.

Disney Plus adds new content every month, and October 2022's lineup includes Andor Season 1, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's finale, and more.

There has been plenty of big PlayStation news of late, including first word that the PS5 has been jailbroken and that a Horizon Zero Dawn PS5 remake and a Horizon multiplayer game are reportedly in the works.

The next major PlayStation game is God of War: Ragnarok, which releases in November for both PS5 and PS4.

