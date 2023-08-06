PS5 Gets Big Discount Alongside Best-Ever Deals On DualSense And Exclusive Games

The PS5 is on sale at major retailers for a limited time. As part of PlayStation's Back to School sale, the standard PlayStation 5 is discounted to $450 until August 19--but it's certainly possible retailers will sell out before the promotion officially ends. After all, this is the first outright discount on the PS5 at major retailers, so it's a deal you don't want to pass up.

As of now, the console is available at the $450 price at all of the big retailers, including Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, GameStop, and Target. If you plan on buying Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II for your PS5, you can skip the standalone deal and grab a PS5 bundle with a copy of Modern Warfare II for $490.

In addition to getting the console at a nice discount, you can also save big on a bunch of the best PlayStation exclusives for PS5. Most of the games on sale match their lowest all-time prices. Plus, you can grab a second (or third or fourth) DualSense controller for $49, which matches the lowest price ever. Then you can round out your setup with Sony's Pulse 3D headset for $70 (down from $100). We've included a list of the most notable PlayStation Back to School game and accessory deals below.