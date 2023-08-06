PS5 Gets Big Discount Alongside Best-Ever Deals On DualSense And Exclusive Games
The PS5 has received its first outright discount at major retailers.
The PS5 is on sale at major retailers for a limited time. As part of PlayStation's Back to School sale, the standard PlayStation 5 is discounted to $450 until August 19--but it's certainly possible retailers will sell out before the promotion officially ends. After all, this is the first outright discount on the PS5 at major retailers, so it's a deal you don't want to pass up.
As of now, the console is available at the $450 price at all of the big retailers, including Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, GameStop, and Target. If you plan on buying Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II for your PS5, you can skip the standalone deal and grab a PS5 bundle with a copy of Modern Warfare II for $490.
In addition to getting the console at a nice discount, you can also save big on a bunch of the best PlayStation exclusives for PS5. Most of the games on sale match their lowest all-time prices. Plus, you can grab a second (or third or fourth) DualSense controller for $49, which matches the lowest price ever. Then you can round out your setup with Sony's Pulse 3D headset for $70 (down from $100). We've included a list of the most notable PlayStation Back to School game and accessory deals below.
PlayStation 5 Console
$450 (was $500)
All previous PS5 deals centered on bundles that come with a game. This is the first time major retailers have offered any form of discount on the PS5 by itself, and a $50 discount is a fairly significant price reduction. Only the regular PS5 with a disc drive is on sale; the PS5 Digital is not discounted. The console comes with one DualSense controller and all of the cables needed to get up and running.
As mentioned, all major retailers have this offer until August 19, including Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, GameStop, and Target as well as PS Direct.
It's worth reiterating that this deal could very well sell out before the promotion ends. If interested, we'd recommend buying as soon as possible.
PS5 DualSense Controller
$49 (was $70-$75)
PS5 Game Deals
PS5 game deals at Amazon
- Demon's Souls -- $29 (
$70)
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut -- $30 (
$70)
- God of War: Ragnarok -- $49 (
$70)
- Gran Turismo 7 -- $49 (
$70)
- Horizon Forbidden West -- $40 (
$70)
- The Last of Us Part I -- $49 (
$70)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate -- $39 (
$70)
- The Nioh Collection -- $30 (
$70)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart -- $29 (
$70)
- Returnal -- $29 (
$70)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure -- $19 (
$60)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves -- $20 (
$50)
PS5 game deals at Best Buy
- Demon's Souls -- $30 (
$70)
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut -- $30 (
$70)
- God of War: Ragnarok -- $50 (
$70)
- Gran Turismo 7 -- $50 (
$70)
- Horizon Forbidden West -- $40 (
$70)
- The Last of Us Part I -- $50 (
$70)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate -- $40 (
$70)
- MLB The Show 23 -- $40 (
$70)
- MLB The Show 23 - Captain Edition -- $70 (
$100)
- The Nioh Collection -- $30 (
$70)
- Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart -- $30 (
$70)
- Returnal -- $30 (
$70)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure -- $20 (
$60)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves -- $20 (
$50)
PS5 Call of Duty Modern Warfare II Bundle
$490 (was $540)
Alternatively, you can grab the PS5 bundle that includes a digital voucher for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II for $490. Essentially, you're getting Modern Warfare II for $40, which is a good deal if you know you'll want to play the latest Call of Duty on your new PS5.
This bundle is sold out at multiple retailers, but you can get it at Best Buy and Walmart right now.
