PS5 Exclusive Returnal Gets New Trailer Ahead Of State Of Play

The latest Returnal trailer sets up the PlayStation 5 exclusive's narrative.

Developer Housemarque has dropped a brand-new trailer for the PlayStation 5-exclusive third-person shooter Returnal, which gives us a brief look at gameplay and narrative setup. This trailer comes a day before PlayStation's imminent State of Play livestream, which goes live on February 25 at 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET.

In the trailer below we see ASTRA scout Selene traverse several biomes while a voiceover from her log details what she is experiencing and seeing. While it is unknown how many biomes the full game has, the Returnal trailer indicates there are at least six to explore, with three of them hidden. Selene bounces from the Overgrown Ruins to the Derelict Citadel to the Crimson Wastes, trying to piece together why things have changed or have gone missing.

Housemarque detailed Returnal's roguelite action earlier this year, digging deep to explain many of the game's systems. The game will reflect Housemarque's bullet-hell experience--think Nex Machina and Resogun--with each run resetting the player's loadout. However, there are permanent upgrades players can unlock to add a personal touch to the available weapons.

Returnal drops on April 30 for PlayStation 5. The next-gen PlayStation console lets Housemarque take advantage of a powerful SSD to make the roguelite experience less frustrating. As a result, there's no plan to bring the third-person shooter to PlayStation 4.

