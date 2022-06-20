PS5 DualSense For F1 22 Should Add To The Realism Of The Drive

Being able to feel traction and the effects of locked brakes should add to the immersion.

F1 22 is just over a week away, and today developer Codemasters has detailed how the PlayStation 5's DualSense controller is adding a new layer of interactivity to the racing game.

The post on the PlayStation Blog homes in on two aspects of the DualSense: haptic feedback and the resistive triggers. With the detailed haptic feedback on the DualSense, Codemasters says it is able to simulate bumps more accurately, while also localizing them on the controller to give you more feedback when running over kerbs or having a small shuffle with another driver.

The DualSense's adaptive triggers also provide you tactile information when accelerating and under-braking. During some wheel spin, for example, the R2 trigger will tense up and make it harder for you to completely accelerate, while the same will happen to L2 when your brakes lock up into a corner and you lose some control. The triggers will also be key in helping you identify your grip levels when trying to accelerate around a corner, which is important when testing the limits of your car.

The post also mentions smaller features like the DualSense's speaker, which allows for some small audio cues to stay out of your main audio mix (such as the small beep when entering a DRS zone). F1 22 launches on July 1 for players who purchase the Champions Edition, which affords three days early access. It's out for everyone else on July 4 across PC, Xbox One, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5.

