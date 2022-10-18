PS5 DualSense Edge Controller Launches Worldwide On January 26, 2023

Sony has confirmed that its DualSense Edge wireless controller will officially launch on January 26 with a recommended retail price of $200. The highly customizable controller rolls out worldwide next year, and preorders will kick off from October 25 at select retailers.

In case you missed it when it was first announced, the DualSense Edge is designed to be a more premium version of the regular DualSense controller that comes packaged with PS5 consoles, similar to Microsoft's Xbox Elite controller. Like that model, it has all of the haptic feedback and adaptive trigger features that you'd expect, as well as more room for customization.

It has software-based personalization options, button remapping, fine-tuning features for setting stick sensitivity and triggers, and options to swap between multiple control profiles. There's even an on-controller user interface for that added touch of personalization.

The controller also comes with three changeable sets of stick caps, two changeable sets of back buttons, and a carrying case that has room for you to charge the device via a USB-C connection.

The complete DualSense Edge package.

If you're happy with the design of the regular DualSense controller, you can also grab a limited-edition God of War: Ragnarok version for $75, just in time for the return of Kratos. Provided that your local retailer hasn't sold out of stock, as that controller has quickly sold out online.

If you want a pro-style PS5 controller with offset sticks, Victrix is releasing an officially licensed controller for $180 later this year, that features a big emphasis on modular customization.