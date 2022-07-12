PS5 DualSense Controllers Get Price Cut For Prime Day

PlayStation DualSense controllers are now on sale for Prime Day, with five different color palettes receiving discounts. This includes the standard white controller along with Cosmic Red, Galactic Purple, and more. All five colors are on sale for $60, so you're saving $10-$15 depending on the model. While it doesn't sound like a huge discount, this matches the best deal we've seen at a major retailer for the DualSense since launch. Also, you don't have to be an Amazon Prime member to shop this deal.

The DualSense controller is arguably one of the coolest parts of PS5, offering haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and other features not seen in previous generations. The only downside is their price, which starts at $70. Now’s your chance to add a few more gamepads to your collection, however, as five versions of the official DualSense are currently on sale. Here are all five models discounted for Prime Day:

It should come as no surprise, but the official DualSense is our favorite PS5 controller currently available. And at these new reduced prices, it’s hard to pass up adding another to your collection. If you’re looking for something a bit different, check out our best PS5 controllers of 2022 roundup, which includes premium alternatives, fight pads, and racing wheels.

