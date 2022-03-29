PS5 Digital Will Be Available At Amazon Tomorrow

PS5 restocks aren't common in general, but restocks at Amazon? Exceedingly rare, sadly. It also doesn't help that Amazon restocks have often sold out in less than a minute. But maybe tomorrow could be your lucky day, as Amazon is restocking the PlayStation 5 Digital tomorrow, March 30, at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET.

In order to have the best chance to secure the PS5 Digital, make sure you're logged into your Amazon account prior to the restock time. We also recommend having the store page open on both a desktop browser and in the Amazon mobile app for iOS or Android. Sometimes the checkout process is smoother on one or the other, so it can help to try both.

At this time, it doesn't appear as if this Amazon restock will be exclusive to Prime members. We also won't know estimated shipping dates until the listing goes live. Some recent PS5 restocks have had a up to a month wait time on delivery. That said, perhaps you'll get really lucky and Amazon will offer one- or two-day shipping for Prime members.

Amazon doesn't dabble in PS5 bundles like some other retailers (namely GameStop), so you'll be paying the regular $400 retail price for the console. The PS5 Digital is the exact same console as the PS5, except it doesn't have a disc drive.

If you manage to secure a console from Amazon, you may want to consider expanding your PS5 Digital's storage out of the box. The 1TB hard drive only technically has 667GB of usable space, and that can fill up fairly quickly. Best Buy is currently offering a certified refurbished version of the Samsung 980 Pro NVMe 1TB SSD for just $115 , which will allow you to more than double your storage space at a stellar price.