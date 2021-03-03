PS5 Could Let You Use A Banana As Your Controller

We've been unable to beat the traditional gamepad since it was introduced several decades ago, despite game companies' repeated attempts with peripherals and motion. But a Sony patent application could change things up by letting you use a simple household object as a controller. In Sony's case, it seems to really want you to use a banana.

In a filing spotted by GamesIndustry.biz, Sony said that it "would be desirable if a user could use an inexpensive, simple, and non-electronic device as a video game peripheral."

Enter the banana.

Source: USPTO

Presumably, you'd be able to use just about anything with this patent-pending system, as you'd be moving the "non-luminous" object based on the poses you're doing with it. One image also shows X and Triangle buttons mapped out on different parts of the peel. In addition to the banana--or two bananas--Sony mentions objects such as oranges, mugs, or pens.

Should the banana actually be a viable option, assuming the technology actually releases, it wouldn't be the first time someone used the yellow fruit for video games. More than four years ago, Twitch streamer Rudeism played as the intelligent ape Winston in Overwatch with an array of bananas hooked up to his rig. Potassium is a good electricity conductor, making this surprisingly viable.

Sony is no stranger to experimenting with game controllers. The new DualSense's adaptive triggers are very unique, offering different levels of resistance based on what you're doing, and it has also used pressure-sensitive buttons for more control inputs before. We aren't sure it'll work that well, but we really want to play all games with bananas now.