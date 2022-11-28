PS5 Controllers Are Still On Sale For Cyber Monday

One of the major Black Friday PlayStation deals is still available on Cyber Monday. As part of PlayStation's official deals, you can snag a DualSense controller for just $50 at major retailers. All colors of the DualSense are included in this promotion, so you can save anywhere from $20 to $25. The links below will lead you to the DualSense listing at your preferred retailer so you can make your purchase. Note: DualSense controller deals will expire after today, November 28.

Discounts on the DualSense are exceedingly rare, and this is the best price we can recall since the PlayStation 5 launched in 2020. The DualSense controller is certainly the best controller PlayStation has created from a technical perspective. Unique features such as haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and internal speakers add to the immersion in many games, including the growing library of impressive PlayStation 5 exclusives.

Speaking of PlayStation 5 exclusives, a bunch of them are on sale for their best prices ever for Black Friday. Below, we've included a list of some of the exclusives that are certainly worth grabbing before they sell out. But make sure to check out our roundup of the best PlayStation Cyber Monday deals for all of the noteworthy deals.

Please note these games are going in and out of stock at Amazon. Our PS5 Cyber Monday roundup has more listings that are available at other retailers.