PS5 Bundles Will Be Available At GameStop On Tuesday
GameStop will have two different PlayStation 5 Digital Edition bundles for Pro members tomorrow at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET.
You'll soon have another opportunity to purchase the PS5 at GameStop. The retailer will have a pair of PlayStation 5 Digital Edition bundles available tomorrow, March 8, at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET. Like other recent GameStop restocks, the bundles will only be available for PowerUp Rewards Pro members. Check out the contents of each bundle below.
Once the bundles go live, you'll be able to find them on GameStop's site via the button below.
PS5 Digital bundle 1:
- PS5 Digital Edition
- Cosmic Red DualSense
- PowerA Charging Station
- $50 GameStop gift card
- $50 PSN card
- 1-year PS Plus membership
GameStop didn't reveal a price for the bundle but based on the items, it should cost around $655.
PS5 Digital bundle 2:
- PS5 Digital Edition
- Cosmic Red DualSense
- Samsung 980 Pro 1TB SSD with heatsink
- PowerA Charging Station
Based on the current prices of the items, the second bundle should cost around $665. The Samsung 980 Pro 1TB NVMe SSD is the priciest accessory we've seen in any of GameStop's PS5 bundles. Though it's listed for $250, GameStop has been offering it for $170 for the past couple of weeks. We'd expect the discounted price to count toward the bundle's price.
