PS5 And Xbox Series X Will Be Available At Walmart Tomorrow
Walmart is hosting an event with early access deals for Walmart+ subscribers, and the PS5 and Xbox Series X appear to be included.
We've been in a major PlayStation 5 restock drought in 2022. While the PS5 has always been hard to find, we were used to seeing multiple restocks at major retailers each week during the holiday season. Nowadays, it's an "event" just to see a single restock in any given week. If you're still looking for a PS5, you'll have a chance to snag one tomorrow. Walmart is hosting an early access event for Walmart+ subscribers, and both the PS5 and Xbox Series X will be available--as long as the event page on Walmart's site is accurate.
Walmart+ subscribers will have access to dozens of exclusive deals starting at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET, tomorrow, February 23. The PS5 and Xbox Series X are shown in the list of products that will be up for grabs.
It's important to note that the event will not be available to those who sign up for a free 30-day trial. You have to be a paid Walmart+ subscriber. The membership costs $13 per month or $98 per year. Since most of Walmart's restocks nowadays are limited to Walmart+ members, it's not a bad idea to sign up for the subscription service. You'll also get free shipping on all orders from Walmart. It's essentially Walmart's version of Amazon Prime.
