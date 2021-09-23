PS5 And Xbox Series X, Including The Halo Bundle, Will Be Up Restocked At Walmart Today

You'll have a chance to secure the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S today at Walmart. The retailer is hosting an hour-long restock today for the hard-to-find consoles starting at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET. This includes the PS5 and PS5 Digital as well as the Xbox Series X. Walmart will even have the limited-edition Halo Infinite Xbox Series X bundle, which comes with a digital copy of the game and costs $549.

Make sure to use the links above, as Walmart told GameSpot that SKUs have changed for some of the consoles. Before the restock goes live, you'll want to be logged in to your Walmart account and ensure that your payment and shipping info is up to date. It's also helpful to load up both the Walmart app on your phone and the browser version of the site.

Walmart's console restock will follow its usual pattern. Every 10 minutes, Walmart will make more consoles available. This staggered approach, in theory, reduces strain on Walmart's servers while giving you more opportunities to grab a console.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X have been available for more than 10 months, but neither console has ever been readily available at major retailers. Sporadic restocks still tend to sell out in minutes (and sometimes seconds). We anticipate that Walmart's drops will follow this trend tonight, and we'd expect the Halo Infinite-themed Xbox Series X bundle to be the hardest to buy of them all.