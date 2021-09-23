The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
PS5 And Xbox Series X, Including The Halo Bundle, Will Be Up Restocked At Walmart Today
Walmart is restocking the PS5 and Xbox Series X at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET.
You'll have a chance to secure the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S today at Walmart. The retailer is hosting an hour-long restock today for the hard-to-find consoles starting at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET. This includes the PS5 and PS5 Digital as well as the Xbox Series X. Walmart will even have the limited-edition Halo Infinite Xbox Series X bundle, which comes with a digital copy of the game and costs $549.
- See PS5 at Walmart
- See PS5 Digital at Walmart
- See Xbox Series X at Walmart
- See Xbox Series X Halo bundle at Walmart
Make sure to use the links above, as Walmart told GameSpot that SKUs have changed for some of the consoles. Before the restock goes live, you'll want to be logged in to your Walmart account and ensure that your payment and shipping info is up to date. It's also helpful to load up both the Walmart app on your phone and the browser version of the site.
Walmart's console restock will follow its usual pattern. Every 10 minutes, Walmart will make more consoles available. This staggered approach, in theory, reduces strain on Walmart's servers while giving you more opportunities to grab a console.
The PS5 and Xbox Series X have been available for more than 10 months, but neither console has ever been readily available at major retailers. Sporadic restocks still tend to sell out in minutes (and sometimes seconds). We anticipate that Walmart's drops will follow this trend tonight, and we'd expect the Halo Infinite-themed Xbox Series X bundle to be the hardest to buy of them all.
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- Get Free Galaxy Buds 2 With Purchase Of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 Or Flip3
- HBO Max Deal Lets You Subscribe For 50% Off
- Halo Infinite Razer Peripherals Are Back In Stock At GameStop
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (3)
- Series X Restock Tracker
- PS5 Restocks Guide: Check Stock At GameStop, PS Direct, Walmart, And More
- The Escapists Is Free At The Epic Games Store
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation