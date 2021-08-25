Opening Night Live Halo Infinite Date Leak Halo Infinite Beta Update Destiny 2 Witch Queen Aliens: Fireteam Beginners Guide Psychonauts 2 Review
Login / Sign Up

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

PS5 And Xbox Series X Consoles Available At Walmart

You have another opportunity to buy the PS5 and Xbox Series X at Walmart.

By on

3 Comments

Walmart's latest PS5 and Xbox Series X restock for is live now. Both consoles are available as standalone purchases and cost $500 each. If you don't manage to snag one, you'll have another chance at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET. Walmart will have the PS5, PS5 Digital, and Xbox Series X in stock at that time. If you're looking for the Xbox Series S, both Amazon and the Microsoft Store have the $300 console in stock right now.

Each time Walmart has announced a PS5 and Xbox Series X restock ahead of time, units have (unsurprisingly) sold out very quickly. Often times, Walmart refreshes stock every 10 minutes, likely to help reduce strain on servers and to fight off bots. That said, you still have to be fast (and lucky). Walmart did recently alter its system to make you press and hold the purchase button to try to combat bots, though. The listings will update to "sold out" once all of Walmart's stock is gone.

Though the PS5 and Xbox Series X have been available for more than nine months, it remains a challenge to secure either console. We've been tracking PS5 and Xbox Series X restocks since the preorder stage roughly a year ago. In recent weeks, we've seen multiple restocks for both consoles, though it's not uncommon for the consoles to be sold as pricey bundles. This detail makes the standalone console restocks even more difficult to score.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PlayStation 5
Xbox Series X
Join the conversation
There are 3 comments about this story
Load Comments (3)