PS5 And Xbox Series X Consoles Available At Walmart

Walmart's latest PS5 and Xbox Series X restock for is live now. Both consoles are available as standalone purchases and cost $500 each. If you don't manage to snag one, you'll have another chance at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET. Walmart will have the PS5, PS5 Digital, and Xbox Series X in stock at that time. If you're looking for the Xbox Series S, both Amazon and the Microsoft Store have the $300 console in stock right now.

Each time Walmart has announced a PS5 and Xbox Series X restock ahead of time, units have (unsurprisingly) sold out very quickly. Often times, Walmart refreshes stock every 10 minutes, likely to help reduce strain on servers and to fight off bots. That said, you still have to be fast (and lucky). Walmart did recently alter its system to make you press and hold the purchase button to try to combat bots, though. The listings will update to "sold out" once all of Walmart's stock is gone.

Though the PS5 and Xbox Series X have been available for more than nine months, it remains a challenge to secure either console. We've been tracking PS5 and Xbox Series X restocks since the preorder stage roughly a year ago. In recent weeks, we've seen multiple restocks for both consoles, though it's not uncommon for the consoles to be sold as pricey bundles. This detail makes the standalone console restocks even more difficult to score.