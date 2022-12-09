PS5 And PS4's Most-Downloaded Games In November 2022 Revealed

The numbers are in for the most-downloaded games of November on the PlayStation Store, and unsurprisingly, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has been a big winner. While God of War Ragnarok took first place across the US, Canadian, and European PS5 charts, the latest Call of Duty was the most-downloaded PS4 game of November.

God of War Ragnarok's PS5 first-place finish is impressive--and has set a record as the fast-selling first-party PlayStation game--while Modern Warfare II's pole position finish on PS4 outperformed the last-gen return of Kratos. Modern Warfare II has been crushing records of its own on PlayStation, as the game earned $800 million worldwide in just three days and has had the biggest PlayStation store launch of all time for the CoD series.

Elsewhere on the charts, Electronic Arts had plenty of reasons to smile as Madden NFL 23 and FIFA 23 performed well, while newer titles such as Gotham Knights and Sonic Frontiers shared the spotlight with old favorites such as Cyberpunk 2077, Grand Theft Auto V, and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Cyberpunk 2077 remains in its same PS5 fifth-place spot in Europe as it did last month, and with next year's Phantom Liberty expansion introducing Idris Elba to that universe, that game will likely still be on the charts for a while to come.

You can see the most-downloaded PSN games for November below, as compiled by Sony and posted on the PlayStation Blog. The NPD Group has also revealed an updated list of the US's top sellers across digital and physical retail, and not even From Software's mighty Elden Ring could stop Call of Duty from claiming yet another best-seller trophy

PlayStation 5

US/Canada

God of War Ragnarok

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Madden NFL 23

NBA 2K23

FIFA 23

Grand Theft Auto V

Sonic Frontiers

Gotham Knights

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Cyberpunk 2077

EU

God of War Ragnarok

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

FIFA 23

Grand Theft Auto V

Cyberpunk 2077

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

NBA 2K23

Sonic Frontiers

It Takes Two

Gotham Knights

PlayStation 4

US/Canada

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

God of War Ragnarok

FIFA 23

The Last of Us Part II

Madden NFL 23

NBA 2K23

God of War

Red Dead Redemption 2

Grand Theft Auto V

Minecraft

EU

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

God of War Ragnarok

FIFA 23

The Last of Us Part II

Grand Theft Auto V

God of War

Minecraft

Red Dead Redemption 2

The Forest

NBA 2K23

PSVR

US/Canada

Beat Saber

Job Simulator

Creed: Rise to Glory

SUPERHOT VR

Arizona Sunshine

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR

NFL ProERA '22

Batman: Arkham VR

Skyworld

PlayStation VR Worlds

EU

SUPERHOT VR

Beat Saber

Job Simulator

Creed: Rise to Glory

Arizona Sunshine

Skyworld

Batman: Arkham VR

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

PlayStation VR Worlds

Free-to-Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Overwatch 2

Fortnite

The Sims 4

Fall Guys

Apex Legends

Rocket League

MultiVersus

Genshin Impact

eFootball 2023

EU

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Overwatch 2

The Sims 4

Fortnite

Fall Guys

Rocket League

eFootball 2023

Apex Legends

Rumbleverse

MultiVersus