PS5 And PS4's Most-Downloaded Games In November 2022 Revealed
God Of War Ragnarok won the battle for most-downloaded PS5 title, but Modern Warfare II took first place on the PS4 charts.
The numbers are in for the most-downloaded games of November on the PlayStation Store, and unsurprisingly, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has been a big winner. While God of War Ragnarok took first place across the US, Canadian, and European PS5 charts, the latest Call of Duty was the most-downloaded PS4 game of November.
God of War Ragnarok's PS5 first-place finish is impressive--and has set a record as the fast-selling first-party PlayStation game--while Modern Warfare II's pole position finish on PS4 outperformed the last-gen return of Kratos. Modern Warfare II has been crushing records of its own on PlayStation, as the game earned $800 million worldwide in just three days and has had the biggest PlayStation store launch of all time for the CoD series.
Elsewhere on the charts, Electronic Arts had plenty of reasons to smile as Madden NFL 23 and FIFA 23 performed well, while newer titles such as Gotham Knights and Sonic Frontiers shared the spotlight with old favorites such as Cyberpunk 2077, Grand Theft Auto V, and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.
Cyberpunk 2077 remains in its same PS5 fifth-place spot in Europe as it did last month, and with next year's Phantom Liberty expansion introducing Idris Elba to that universe, that game will likely still be on the charts for a while to come.
You can see the most-downloaded PSN games for November below, as compiled by Sony and posted on the PlayStation Blog. The NPD Group has also revealed an updated list of the US's top sellers across digital and physical retail, and not even From Software's mighty Elden Ring could stop Call of Duty from claiming yet another best-seller trophy
PlayStation 5
US/Canada
- God of War Ragnarok
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Madden NFL 23
- NBA 2K23
- FIFA 23
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Sonic Frontiers
- Gotham Knights
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Cyberpunk 2077
EU
- God of War Ragnarok
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- FIFA 23
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- NBA 2K23
- Sonic Frontiers
- It Takes Two
- Gotham Knights
PlayStation 4
US/Canada
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- God of War Ragnarok
- FIFA 23
- The Last of Us Part II
- Madden NFL 23
- NBA 2K23
- God of War
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Minecraft
EU
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- God of War Ragnarok
- FIFA 23
- The Last of Us Part II
- Grand Theft Auto V
- God of War
- Minecraft
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- The Forest
- NBA 2K23
PSVR
US/Canada
- Beat Saber
- Job Simulator
- Creed: Rise to Glory
- SUPERHOT VR
- Arizona Sunshine
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
- NFL ProERA '22
- Batman: Arkham VR
- Skyworld
- PlayStation VR Worlds
EU
- SUPERHOT VR
- Beat Saber
- Job Simulator
- Creed: Rise to Glory
- Arizona Sunshine
- Skyworld
- Batman: Arkham VR
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
- PlayStation VR Worlds
Free-to-Play (PS5 + PS4)
US/Canada
- Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
- Overwatch 2
- Fortnite
- The Sims 4
- Fall Guys
- Apex Legends
- Rocket League
- MultiVersus
- Genshin Impact
- eFootball 2023
EU
- Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
- Overwatch 2
- The Sims 4
- Fortnite
- Fall Guys
- Rocket League
- eFootball 2023
- Apex Legends
- Rumbleverse
- MultiVersus
