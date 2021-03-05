PS5 And PS4's Most-Downloaded Games In February Include GTA 5, FIFA 21

WandaVision Episode 9 Smash Patch Notes Switch OLED Rumor Pyra Smash Release Fortnite Kitchen Locations Fortnite Cookbooks

It's another month to look at which games saw the biggest number of downloads on PlayStation consoles in the US and Canada, and unsurprisingly Grand Theft Auto V continues to dominate the top 20 list on PS4. Even with publisher Take-Two Interactive admitting that GTA V has begun to reach a point of oversaturation, it still finds itself at the top of charts regularly and January was no exception.

The PS4 chart saw very little change in its most-downloaded hierarchy. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare dropped down a few spots so that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War could take over its position, Red Dead Redemption 2 rose several slots higher, and newer sports games such as NBA 2K21 and Madden NFL 21 all found a position to grab hold of. As for new games, Little Nightmares II was downloaded enough to take fifth place, while Persona 5 Strikers came in at number eight.

On PS5 it was a different story for the top spot as FIFA 21 was the most-downloaded game of the month. It was followed by Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War in second place, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales in third, and Madden NFL 21 in fourth. Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood was the newest game on the PS5 list and took the number 13 position, while Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition rose above the werewolf simulator and claimed the number 11 slot.

On the PlayStation VR side, Beat Saber was once again on top. It was followed by Job Simulator and Superhot VR, with a number of new entries on the list coming from older games such as Batman: Arkham VR and Swordsman VR.

The full sales chart information is listed below.

Most-downloaded PS4 games for February 2021

  1. Grand Theft Auto V
  2. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  3. Minecraft
  4. NBA 2K21
  5. Little Nightmares II
  6. Red Dead Redemption 2
  7. FIFA 21
  8. Persona 5 Strikers
  9. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  10. Ark: Survival Evolved
  11. Need for Speed Heat
  12. Mortal Kombat 11
  13. Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  14. UFC 4
  15. God of War
  16. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
  17. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  18. Ghost of Tsushima
  19. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
  20. Madden NFL 21

Most-downloaded PS5 games for February 2021

  1. FIFA 21
  2. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  3. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  4. Madden NFL 21
  5. NBA 2K21
  6. Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  7. Mortal Kombat 11
  8. Hitman 3
  9. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
  10. Demon's Souls
  11. Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition
  12. Immortals Fenyx Rising
  13. Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood
  14. Borderlands 3
  15. Godfall
  16. Sackboy: A Big Adventure
  17. No Man's Sky
  18. Watch Dogs: Legion
  19. Dirt 5
  20. Dead by Daylight: Special Edition

Most-downloaded PSVR games for February 2021

  1. Beat Saber
  2. Job Simulator
  3. Superhot VR
  4. Gorn
  5. Swordsman VR
  6. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
  7. The Walking Dead Onslaught
  8. Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
  9. Creed: Rise to Glory
  10. Batman: Arkham VR

Most-downloaded Free-to-play games for February 2021

  1. Call of Duty: Warzone
  2. Fortnite
  3. Rocket League
  4. Vigor
  5. Rogue Company
  6. Genshin Impact
  7. Destiny 2
  8. Rec Room
  9. Brawlhalla
  10. Warframe
