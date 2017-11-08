PS5 And Next Xbox Are "Minimum Of Two Years" Away, Ubisoft Predicts

It's going to be quite a while before we see a new PlayStation or Xbox console, according to Assassin's Creed Origins and Rainbow Six Siege publisher Ubisoft. In an investors' call, CEO Yves Guillemot stated the company believes the next major consoles are "a minimum of two years" away.

"As Sony launched PlayStation 4 Pro last year and Microsoft Xbox One X this year, we think we still have a minimum of two years in front of us before something new is coming," Guillemot stated. "But that's our perception, we don't have any confidential information on that front."

Guillemot went on to say he likes that Sony and Microsoft are updating their platforms with iterative new consoles in the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X, and he believes the new devices will aid the industry.

"We really like the fact that Sony and Microsoft are really putting more power in their machines, using the evolution of technology to give power to our developers to create better games for our players," he said. "That is going in the right direction rather than trying to do accessories or other things. That is going to help the industry a lot because the games will be really beautiful on those machines."

Elsewhere in the call, Ubisoft revealed that Assassin's Creed Origins has sold double the number of copies as its predecessor, Syndicate, so far. The company also said single-player games still have a future, despite many of the publisher's games--For Honor, Rainbow Six Siege, and The Division, to name a few--being long-lasting multiplayer games that are continually updated.

Xbox One X launched on November 7. It's had a positive critical reception so far; check out our thoughts in our Xbox One X review. For more, be sure to watch our Xbox One X vs PC vs Xbox One graphics comparison, or take a look at everything you need to know about the Xbox One X.

