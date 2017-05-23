PS4/Xbox One/PC Shooter Get Even Delayed In Wake Of Terrorist Attack

Get Even, the first-person shooter coming from The Farm 51, has been delayed until June 23, the developer announced today.

The game was originally scheduled to launch on Thursday, May 25. In a statement, the studio confirmed the delay, saying that the attack at a concert in Manchester yesterday was the motive for the decision.

"Given recent events and out of respect we have decided to postpone the commercial release of Get Even," the developer stated. "We would like to express our deepest condolences to everyone concerned."

Get Even is a narrative-focused thriller with a heavy emphasis on plot twists and psychological horror. It's coming for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Yesterday, a bomb exploded at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, resulting in 22 deaths and dozens wounded. The attack has been classified as an act of terrorism by authorities, and the Islamic State has claimed responsibility.