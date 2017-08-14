PS4/Xbox One Version Of Okami HD Reportedly On The Way

It appears Capcom has another port in store for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One this year. Kotaku UK is reporting that Okami HD is coming to the two consoles this December.

According to the outlet, two separate retail chains in Europe listed the game in their internal physical release calendars for December 12. As is always the case with such listings, there is a chance this information could turn out to be inaccurate, but the fact that it appeared in two separate retailers located in different parts of Europe lends some weight to the report. GameSpot has contacted Capcom for comment.

Okami was originally released for PS2 back in 2006. The game was developed by Clover Studio, a now-defunct subsidiary of Capcom that also produced the Viewtiful Joe series. Okami garnered universal acclaim on its release for its beautiful visuals, which were inspired by traditional Japanese sumi-e paintings, and its Zelda-like gameplay. A Wii version was released in 2008 and added motion controls for the game's Celestial Brush system, while an HD port for PS3 arrived in 2012. The game's only sequel, Okamiden, released for DS in 2011.

Capcom has said that it will be releasing more HD remasters as "one of [its] key business activities" going forward. The publisher recently announced that an HD port of the formerly 3DS-exclusive Resident Evil title, Resident Evil: Revelations, is coming to PS4 and Xbox One on August 29, with a Switch release following in "late 2017" (the latter of which will be bundled with Resident Evil: Revelations 2). Meanwhile, an enhanced version of the fantasy action-RPG Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen is slated to arrive for PS4 and Xbox One on October 3.