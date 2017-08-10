PS4/Xbox One Release Date For Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen Revealed

Capcom has officially announced a release date for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One ports of Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen. The game, originally released on PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2012 and brought to PC in 2016, will come out this October.

Dark Arisen is an enhanced version of the original Dragon's Dogma, and the PS4/Xbox One ports will come with all of its extras. There awre many new items, weapons, high-level armor options, and overall improvements in Dark Arisen, along with visual enhancements and a new area to explore called Bitterblack Isle. You can check out the new trailer below.

In May, Capcom made a low-key announcement that the game was coming to the consoles to commemorate Dragon's Dogma's fifth anniversary. The game has drawn many comparisons to games like Skyrim, Dark Souls, and the Monster Hunter games, but set itself apart in the fantasy RPG genre. GameSpot's Kevin VanOrd gave the original version an 8/10, applauding its fantastic combat, monsters, atmosphere, and "one of the best boss fights in any role-playing game, ever." The game has a unique "pawn" system, where players can recruit other player avatars as AI-controller party members.

Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen comes out October 3 on PS4 and Xbox One.








